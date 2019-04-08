Zidane urges Real Madrid to speed up signing of Liverpool star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly urged his president Florentino Perez to speed up efforts to seal the transfer of Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The Spanish giants could do with a big-name attacking signing this summer, with the club yet to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure to Juventus last summer.

Mane could be the answer for Real, with the Senegal international enjoying a superb season at Anfield, leading to Zidane urging Perez to get this deal done as a priority this summer, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if the Reds could possibly be persuaded to sell such an important player, with the club surely needing to end their habit of selling their star names to La Liga’s big two.

In recent years, LFC have seen the likes of Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho poached by Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Mane would be another big loss.

With Jurgen Klopp so close to turning this team into real contenders for the Premier League and Champions League, now is not the time to think about selling a player like Mane and having to rebuild again.