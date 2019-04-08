PSV forward Hirving Lozano has reportedly spoken with Javier Hernandez about a transfer to Manchester United and is eager to join.

According to Team Talk, the exciting young attacker has spoken with his fellow Mexican about what it’s like to play for Man Utd and now views them as as big a move as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Lozano has shone in the Eredivisie to attract links with a number of bigger clubs in recent times, and Team Talk claim United are keen on him as their preferred Alexis Sanchez replacement.

The 23-year-old certainly seems like he could do a job for the Red Devils, with Sanchez looking past his best and perhaps a likely candidate for the exit door this summer.

Team Talk claim Lozano would cost around £30million, which sounds like an absolute bargain for a player of his calibre in this market.

United will certainly be encouraged by the fact that Lozano has spoken to their former fan-favourite Chicharito as he seems to step up his own efforts to get himself a move to Manchester.