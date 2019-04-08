These Manchester United fans tell Eden Hazard to save himself for Liverpool after Chelsea stunner

Some Manchester United fans aren’t too pleased to see Eden Hazard weaving his magic for Chelsea tonight when he needs to be at the top of his game against Liverpool this weekend.

Red Devils supporters are clearly eager not to see Liverpool win the Premier League title this season, so are relying on Hazard to do them a favour when the two teams meet at Anfield on Sunday.

The Belgium international scored an absolutely stunning solo goal against West Ham this evening, showing just what a world class performer he can be on his day.

Some would argue Hazard is just short of being up there with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he doesn’t do this quite consistently enough, so there may be some sense in Man Utd fans wishing he’d save this for the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the responses to Hazard’s memorable solo effort against the Hammers this evening…

Hazard save it for Anfield mate ? — John Roberts (@john_twiggy) April 8, 2019

Hazard save some smoke for them Scouse cunts plz ??? — M? (@ASVPXMH) April 8, 2019

Do that again on Sunday Eden Hazard and I’ll love you forever. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) April 8, 2019

I hope Hazard plays like this against Liverpool. — David (@FutbolDxvid_) April 8, 2019

Hazard you dick, save that for Sunday — Nick Jackson (@njmcfc1894) April 8, 2019

Eden Hazard needs to save English football on Sunday. — CityGroundShelfSide (@CityGroundShelf) April 8, 2019

Hopefully Hazard is getting his standard worldy performance at anfield in early — Paul Sibley (@Sibley23) April 8, 2019