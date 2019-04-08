Video: Gymnast Samantha Cerio breaks both legs in gruesome fall during performance

WARNING: This footage may be found disturbing by some!

Gymnast Samantha Cerio has been forced into an early retirement after a horrific fall that saw her break both her legs whilst performing a routine.

This is truly one of the most disturbing things we’ve seen in live sports, with Cerio dislocating both knees and breaking her legs after a nasty fall.

Watch below as she can be seen simply sitting there screaming in pain, in what must have been a traumatic experience for her and indeed for many who were there watching.

Cerio then announced her retirement via this post on her Instagram page: