Video: Gymnast Samantha Cerio breaks both legs in gruesome fall during performance

WARNING: This footage may be found disturbing by some!
Gymnast Samantha Cerio has been forced into an early retirement after a horrific fall that saw her break both her legs whilst performing a routine.
This is truly one of the most disturbing things we’ve seen in live sports, with Cerio dislocating both knees and breaking her legs after a nasty fall.
Watch below as she can be seen simply sitting there screaming in pain, in what must have been a traumatic experience for her and indeed for many who were there watching.
Cerio then announced her retirement via this post on her Instagram page:
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡