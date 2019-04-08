Manchester City could be doing Manchester United a favour in the transfer market by reportedly cooling their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spain international is no longer seen as a priority for City, according to Don Balon, as they instead go for his cheaper team-mate Rodrigo Hernandez.

This is encouraging news for Man Utd, who may be in a better position to pay up for Saul, who seems an ideal signing to strengthen their midfield as Ander Herrera nears the end of his contract.

ESPN recently linked Saul with the Red Devils, and reported on his £128million release clause in Madrid.

The Times have also claimed the 24-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, so if he’s not going to City, all signs point towards Old Trafford as a likely next destination for him.

United could do with spending big and making statement signings such as this one, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doing well to restore the positive mood at the club since replacing Jose Mourinho as manager.

Still, it will take more than that to close the considerable gap between United and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.