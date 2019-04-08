Video: Ben Arfa scores unbelievable goal of the season contender for Rennes after dribbling through entire Angers defence

Rennes midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa scored one of the best goals you will ever see during a 3-3 draw against Angers in Ligue 1 this weekend.

The two clubs shared the spoils after an enthralling contest at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday and former Newcastle United and Paris Saint Germain star Ben Arfa helped himself to two goals.

His first opened the scoring in the match and will surely rank as a goal of the season contender which will live long in the memory.

The 32-year-old Frenchman is something of an enigma – a supremely gifted footballer with limitless ability, who for whatever reason has failed to reach his full potential over the years.

However, every now and again, he will pop up with an amazing moment of magic, as highlighted by his unbelievable goal in the 35th minute against Angers, which saw him dribble through the entire opposing defence before linking up with a teammate and firing into the net.

Ben Arfa takes the ball past about seven players during this incredible sequence, which you can watch below, via Twitter.

Hatem Ben Arfa. One of the most gifted footballers in the last 20 years. He might not be as consistent as others but when in the mood he is just unreal, as this goal shows. pic.twitter.com/1irJdVBn8r — Wasim (@wasimebrahim) April 7, 2019