West Ham star feared to have played last game for the club

West Ham striker Andy Carroll may reportedly have played his final game for the club after suffering yet another injury blow.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by injuries for much of his career – managing over 20 Premier League appearances just twice in his seven seasons with West Ham.

According to the Daily Mirror, Carroll now faces an uncertain future with the Hammers as his contract will be up this summer, and he’s now looking unlikely to play again this term.

The former England international has a fresh problem with his ankle, with the Mirror suggesting this could impact greatly on the club’s decision to take up their option of extending his deal.

This is another disappointing blow for Carroll, who looked an exciting young player in his time at Newcastle, prompting Liverpool to pay big money for him back in 2011.

However, he flopped at Anfield before moving to West Ham, where his injury problems really began, and he’s certainly not had anything like the career he could have had.

If he were to move on this summer, it remains to be seen if another Premier League club would gamble on a player who’s proven so unreliable with his fitness.