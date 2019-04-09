Agreement reached: Manchester City agree personal terms with €150M-rated star, player’s price tag could be stumbling point in deal

Manchester City have edged a little bit closer to sealing a deal for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, after the Citizens reportedly agreed personal terms with the Spaniard.

According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola’s side have reached an agreement with the player himself, and all that remains now for City to sign the midfielder is for the club to agree a deal with Atletico themselves.

This may prove to be difficult though, as Don Balon’s report also states that Atletico aren’t willing to budge on the player and would need his €150M release clause to be paid if they were to sell him, a total Guardiola’s side aren’t willing to fork out.

Saul would be a fantastic signing not just for City, but for any top side in Europe, something that’s been proven during his performances with Los Rojiblancos over the past few years.

The 24-year-old has been a valuable member of Atletico’s starting XI these past couple seasons, with the midfielder contributing largely to Atletico’s run to the 2016 Champions League final, as well as their numerous impressive finishes in La Liga.

Saul’s versatility is a factor that’s helped Atletico over the years, as the Spaniard has shown he’s capable of playing in a number of positions, including central midfield, defensive midfield, right midfield and left midfield.

City could definitely do with another midfielder in their squad given the fact that Fernandinho is in the twilight years of his career, as well as both Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne proving to be injury prone.

And it seems like City are getting closer to bringing another one on board should this news be anything to go off….