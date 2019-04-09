Barcelona sensation Luis Suarez has informed the club of his desire to extend his stay at the Nou Camp beyond 2021.

Suarez has been in decent form for the Spanish giants this season, with the player bagging a total of 23 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, helping the club with their push for the treble in the process.

A lot of talk has been made of the Blaugrana signing a replacement for the Uruguayan, an idea that doesn’t seem to sit too well with the player himself if this report is anything to go off.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Suarez has told the club of his want to extend his stay with the Spanish giants, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2021.

If Barcelona were smart, they’d offer Suarez a short contract extension of maybe one to two years in the future, with the club also then buying a new ‘no.9’ ahead of the Uruguayan’s eventual decline.

Suarez has already shown signs of heavy decline in recent seasons, with the player’s displays this term being far from what they were when he first joined the club.

Suarez, despite scoring 20 La Liga goals this year, hasn’t exactly been at his best, and it’s only a matter of time before the club are forced to dip into the transfer market to buy a replacement for the 32-year-old.

However, it wouldn’t hurt for the club to keep him around for just that little bit longer, even if he’s only just a substitute…