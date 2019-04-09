Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his side that beat Southampton on Friday night ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash against Porto.

Klopp has decided to bring Dejan Lovren, James Milner and Jordan Henderson into the side for Joel Matip, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson. Liverpool will have to do without Robertson’s lung-busting runs from full-back this evening as the Scotsman is suspended for tonight’s Quarter-Final first leg.

Veteran midfielder James Milner will deputise for the former Hull man at left-back, the 33-year-old will be hoping to lean on his experience to deal with Porto’s expressive attacking players.

Liverpool fans will be glad to see that Naby Keita will be making back-to-back starts, this is a great game for the former Leipzig star to go out and build some momentum in. The Guinean has struggled to live up to his price-tag since joining the Reds in the summer.

Check out the team below:

Liverpool have also been handed a major boost, as England international Joe Gomez returns to the bench after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Check out some reaction to the lineup below:

NABY KEITA BACK TO BACK STARTS pic.twitter.com/yoik0YjMuK — Samue (@VintageSalah) April 9, 2019

GOMEZ ON THE BENCH ? — Inder (@inderghandial) April 9, 2019

KEITAAAAAA — Jim (@LFCJim7) April 9, 2019

BEAUTIFUL — Joe Mitchell (@LFC_Joe26) April 9, 2019

Like the look of that midfield — Gavin Daborn (@gavdabLFC) April 9, 2019

Perfect team choice, come on you Reds ?? #LFC — Stephen S (@Sullie132) April 9, 2019

The only selection fans were unsure with was that of Lovren’s:

Why why why lovren Fuckk thisss ? — ? (@Hemo_lfc) April 9, 2019

Man Lovren better perform as his been out for so long, seems like a solid team! Come on you reds! — Aniketh (@upthereds7) April 9, 2019

Why Lovren ?. — The bored adventurer (@oladavidd) April 9, 2019

Liverpool should be looking to come out of tonight’s clash with a comfortable win, that the side will hopefully not have to work too hard for. The Reds’ main focus this week is their mammoth Premier League encounter vs Chelsea on Sunday.