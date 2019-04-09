Menu

Video: Chivas player scores flukiest penalty of all time

This Chivas Under-17 player scored possibly the flukiest penalty of all time in a shoot-out.

Watch this bizarre incident in the video below, as the youngster steps up and smashes his effort against the bar, with the ball then sailing into the air.

Everyone thought that meant the ball was sailing away from danger, but it somehow ended up landing with a bit of spin that took it just over the goal line.

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen a penalty quite like this, and it’s surely pretty hard for anyone to attempt to do it again.

They all count though, eh?

