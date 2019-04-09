Video: Chivas player scores flukiest penalty of all time

This Chivas Under-17 player scored possibly the flukiest penalty of all time in a shoot-out.
Watch this bizarre incident in the video below, as the youngster steps up and smashes his effort against the bar, with the ball then sailing into the air.
MORE: Video: Eden Hazard scores with another quality finish to make it Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Who needs luck?
This guy. This guy needs luck.pic.twitter.com/nYdzKj1gpI
— FourFourTwo ?? (@FourFourTwo) April 9, 2019
Everyone thought that meant the ball was sailing away from danger, but it somehow ended up landing with a bit of spin that took it just over the goal line.
We’re not sure we’ve ever seen a penalty quite like this, and it’s surely pretty hard for anyone to attempt to do it again.
They all count though, eh?