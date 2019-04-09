“Danny Drinkdriver” – These fans come up with cruel nickname for Chelsea ace following reports of drink driving charge

Football fans have flocked to Twitter today to take the Mickey out of Blues midfielder Danny Drinkwater, after the England international was charged with drink driving.

As per the Mirror, Drinkwater was charged with drink driving after sustaining a nasty crash on Monday 8th April, after leaving a party in Greater Manchester.

It’s reported that the Chelsea star crashed his range rover into one of the general public’s Skoda’s on Monday morning, with both him and the Skoda driver, as well as a woman who he was with at the time, all being treated for minor injuries.

These actions from Drinktwater are far from commendable, and we hope to see Chelsea pull out all the stops in regards to the punishment they give the Blues ace should they feel the need to do so.

This horrible news hasn’t stopped some fans from seeing the funny side of things, as a number of football supporters have taken to Twitter this morning to brand the player with the nickname ‘Danny Drinkdriver’.

Although we always like to see the funny side of things, we don’t really feel this is the appropriate reaction from these fans, especially with it coming just a day after the incident itself.

Too soon lads, too soon…

Petition to change Danny Drinkwater to Danny Drinkdriver. — yasas (@yasonthetweets) April 9, 2019

Danny Drinkdriver man what a fucking loser dawg, imagine getting 100k a week for not a second of football this season — ? (@COYBdaniel) April 9, 2019

Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving. Huge enjoyment that 'Danny Drinkdriver' is currently trending on Twitter. Clearly didn't drink enough water to lower his reading… — Rhys Rosser (@rjrosser1) April 9, 2019

Danny Drinkdriver, more like — Henry Krinkle (@HenryKrinkle1) April 9, 2019