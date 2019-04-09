Menu

‘Get him on the pitch’ – These Liverpool fans call for this star to be brought on vs Porto

Liverpool are comfortably ahead of Portuguese giants Porto at halftime, the Reds are 2-0 up in the first-leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final clash.

The Reds took the lead in just the fifth minute after Naby Keita’s deflected strike hit the back of the net. Check it out here.

Jurgen Klopp’s men extended their lead in the 26th minute when forward Roberto Firmino capped off a lovely team move by tapping the ball into the back of the net. Check it out here.

Despite Liverpool’s very solid first-half showing, some fans thought that one ace should be brought on in order to improve the Reds’ chance conversion.

Some fans called for Klopp to bring on attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri:

The Reds need more of the same in the second-half and they’ll be fine, right after the final whistle the Merseyside outfit won’t have the chance to sit back and relax, as they’ll have to turn their attention to the crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

