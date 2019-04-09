Liverpool are comfortably ahead of Portuguese giants Porto at halftime, the Reds are 2-0 up in the first-leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final clash.

The Reds took the lead in just the fifth minute after Naby Keita’s deflected strike hit the back of the net. Check it out here.

Jurgen Klopp’s men extended their lead in the 26th minute when forward Roberto Firmino capped off a lovely team move by tapping the ball into the back of the net. Check it out here.

Despite Liverpool’s very solid first-half showing, some fans thought that one ace should be brought on in order to improve the Reds’ chance conversion.

Some fans called for Klopp to bring on attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri:

Get Shaqiri on the pitch — Leoart (@LeoFRZ1) April 9, 2019

Its to casual why are we now just passing the ball around this game is far from over. We need to keep the pace up and try score more finish this tie tonight while you have the chance at home — Connor (@Connor_LFC79) April 9, 2019

Put Shaqiri on — ?ends ? ? (@heluveitie) April 9, 2019

I know we are winning 2-0 BUT WE NEED TO FINISH OUR CHANCES! ? — ??? (@WysAkhi) April 9, 2019

Give shaqiri’s time in second half. — Yanuar Adhiya (@yanuarAdhiya) April 9, 2019

I want to see Shaqiri back in the mix — ?BARNES??¥NWA SG8 ? (@Barnes98Barnes) April 9, 2019

This is a shaqiri game in the 2nd half surely? — I wish I was an ABC Warrior (@The_Only_Doyle) April 9, 2019

The Reds need more of the same in the second-half and they’ll be fine, right after the final whistle the Merseyside outfit won’t have the chance to sit back and relax, as they’ll have to turn their attention to the crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday.