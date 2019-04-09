Manchester United consider rivalling Liverpool for bargain transfer of assist machine

Manchester United have added Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt to their list of summer transfer window targets.

The Red Devils are making new attacking players a priority this summer, and CaughtOffside understands Brandt is the latest name to come up on their radar.

The Germany international looks one of the most impressive young players in Europe at the moment, having weighed in with seven goals and 11 assists for Leverkusen in all competitions so far this season.

The Sun linked Liverpool as admirers of Brandt earlier this season, suggesting a summer move for the 22-year-old looked increasingly likely if his club failed to make the top four in the Bundesliga as it would allow him to leave for a new release clause of just £21.6million.

This now looks increasingly likely, and it would be unsurprising to see Brandt move on to bigger things next season, with Man Utd certainly in particular need of a player of his calibre.

Jadon Sancho is perhaps the name that’s come up most as a rumoured target for Man Utd, with Bleacher Report recently suggesting he was the club’s preference, with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha a backup option.

CaughtOffside understands Brandt has been added to a list of targets for MUFC, which also contains big names like Juventus star Douglas Costa, Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, and PSV pair Hirving Lozano and Steven Bergwijn.

Any of these would surely be a significant upgrade on the misfiring Alexis Sanchez, whom the Sun have recently suggested is not wanted by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Brandt certainly looks a huge talent and whether he ends up at Liverpool or United, it would be great for neutrals to see him come to the Premier League next.