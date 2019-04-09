Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is back from injury and will start the ‘Old Lady’s’ Champions League clash vs Ajax.

Juventus have been handed a major boost ahead of the first-leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final against Dutch giants Ajax tomorrow night. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has returned from injury and the Portuguese superstar will start tomorrow’s encounter.

Ronaldo has been on the sidelines since the international break at the end of last month, only Ronaldo could return to the fold on the biggest stage.

Will the 34-year-old be even more motivated to derail Ajax’s plans of becoming the tournament’s dark horses, because of the fact that they knocked his former club – Real Madrid, out of the competition.

The Juventus boss revealed Ronaldo’s return while speaking to press ahead of tomorrow night’s game:

Whilst Ajax’s players will no doubt relish the opportunity to share the field with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, the Amsterdam side’s boss – Erik ten Hag, now has the near impossible task of thinking up a plan to stop the forward in his tracks on just 24 hours notice.