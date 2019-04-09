Video: Liverpool star takes on Porto by himself with brilliant run, labelled “like Pogba on meth” by one Reds fan

Liverpool star Naby Keita had a superb performance in the Champions League tonight as he shone in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Porto.

The Guinea international has been a little slow to get going at Anfield this season since his summer move from RB Leipzig, but now has two goals in his last two games.

Keita opened the scoring against Porto tonight and helped Liverpool to a hugely important result, with Jurgen Klopp’s men now the big favourites to progress to the semi-finals of this competition for the second year in a row.

As well as his goal, Keita went on a superb solo run late on, taking on almost the entire Porto defence by himself.

What a run by Keita. pic.twitter.com/6SVUWdbPVj — An Average Joe (@baihaqi_redmen) April 9, 2019

Overall, LFC fans were very happy with the 24-year-old, who certainly looks an immense talent now that he’s settled in England.

Here’s some of the reaction to his performance in tonight’s big game…

Well Naby Keita was like Pogba on meth tonight — The biased ref (@jamesgloss) April 9, 2019

Keita is miles above Pogba, deluded if you think otherwise. — SB ? (@JustNabyThings) April 9, 2019

Keita MOTM. Really good performance, still holds onto the ball for a little too long at times. His runs, link up/break up play were brilliant for most of the game. Hopefully stays in the side. — Matthew Ordish (@MattOrdish) April 9, 2019

Naby Keita with easily one of the best performances of the season for us, unreal — Elliot Macdonald (@ElliotMacdonal6) April 9, 2019