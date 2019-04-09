Manchester United injury scare as key quartet miss training ahead of Barcelona clash

Manchester United could reportedly be without as many as four key first-team players for the Champions League clash against Barcelona this week.

The Red Devils host Barcelona at Old Trafford tomorrow night in search of another memorable result after their thrilling comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

However, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s task could be made that much harder by the fact that Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia look to be doubts for this game.

According to the Irish Examiner, the quartet were absent from Man Utd’s latest training session, so there certainly seems to be reason to fear they may not be available tomorrow night.

United were rather depleted against PSG in their 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes and still managed to get the result, but one imagines Barcelona will be a very different prospect.

Unlike PSG, Barca have more pedigree and experience in this competition, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets among the players to win the trophy on multiple occasions with the Catalan giants.