Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks over a new big-money contract for Marcus Rashford.

According to the Daily Mirror, the England international is edging closer to signing a new deal with a huge pay rise from his current £80,000-a-week wages to more like what Wayne Rooney used to earn – around £300k a week.

This will be music to the ears of United fans, with the club sweating over the futures of a number of their big-name players at the moment.

The Times recently claimed as many as seven key first-team players wanted out of Old Trafford this summer, including Paul Pogba and David de Gea, the latter of whom has still not extended his current contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Keeping a top young player like Rashford is surely key to Man Utd’s ambitions for the near future, and it looks like some sort of breakthrough has been made, according to the Mirror.

They claim the deal would keep him at MUFC until 2024, making it worth £70million in total.

Mundo Deportivo had recently linked Rashford as a target for Barcelona, which just shows how important it is that United keep such a top talent.