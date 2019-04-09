Manchester United star tells his agent to open transfer talks with host of top European clubs

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen to leave the club and has had his agent contact a number of top clubs over a transfer.

Among those Sanchez had hoped to join were Real Madrid, but that currently looks unlikely, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

There can be no question the Chile international’s stock will have fallen significantly during his time at Old Trafford, where he’s really struggled despite looking a world class performer in his time at previous club Arsenal.

It makes sense that Sanchez could be looking to leave United this summer, but it remains to be seen which top sides would gamble on him now.

Don Balon claim it could be tricky for the Red Devils to offload the 30-year-old at their €50million asking price, and with his wages being so high.

This seems to have put Real Madrid off, despite the Spanish giants being in need of attacking reinforcements after underwhelming seasons from the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio this term.