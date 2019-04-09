“Signing him is a no brainer” – These Man United fans respond to £25m target’s outstanding CL performance

Tottenham beat Manchester City in the Champions League tonight, with Toby Alderweireld impressing a number of Manchester United fans in the process.
The Belgium international has long been linked with the Red Devils after showing himself to be one of the most solid centre-backs in Europe – a position MUFC urgently need to strengthen next season.
The latest on the Alderweireld to Man Utd rumours is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on a deal this summer as the 30-year-old becomes available for a release clause of just £25million, according to the Sun.
Alderweireld’s performance against City tonight in a 1-0 Spurs win appears to show he’d be an absolute bargain for that price, even if he is a bit on the old side.
Spurs’ star CB tweeted after the game, and there are floods of Tottenham fans tweeting back at him to stay and sign a new contract.
However, it may be that he’s Old Trafford-bound as many United fans start to get excited about the prospect of signing him this summer…
