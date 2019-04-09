Real Madrid given major Paul Pogba transfer boost thanks to Manchester United wage policy

Real Madrid look to have been given a major boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international’s future at Old Trafford looks a little up in the air at the moment, despite this being probably his best season in a Man Utd shirt.

Worryingly for United, however, they will be put in a difficult position to keep Pogba due to their policy of giving players a 25% pay cut if they miss out Champions League qualification, according to the Sun.

The Sun’s report goes on to say this will give Madrid encouragement in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, who would of course be an ideal signing for the Spanish giants or indeed many other top European clubs.

One imagines Real won’t be the only ones now taking an interest in United missing out on a top four spot between now and the end of the season.

David de Gea could be another player worth looking at as he’ll be in the final year of his MUFC contract anyway next season.

United are currently three points behind Tottenham in fourth, in what looks like being a very close-run thing to finish in the top four this term, with Chelsea and Arsenal also in the mix.