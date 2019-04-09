Newcastle United sale “being done as we speak”, claims pundit

Newcastle United look set to be sold by controversial owner Mike Ashley before the end of the season, according to a bold claim made by former Premier League striker turned pundit Dave Kitson.

It remains to be seen precisely what the former Reading and Stoke City forward is basing this information on, or what his sources are, but he sounded pretty confident about it as he slipped this information in during coverage of a game for talkSPORT, as quoted by the Chronicle.

Ashley has owned Newcastle since 2007 and has been generally unpopular for most of that, as he’s seen as not having invested enough money into team in terms of strengthening in the transfer market.

NUFC fans will certainly be pleased if this is the end of the Ashley era, with Kitson sounding confident he’s set to sell the club for somewhere between £300-400million.

“Well it’s funny – I can let you in on a little bit of an exclusive. Don’t ask me how I know but I do. This club will be sold before the end of the season,” Kitson said on commentary, as quoted by the Chronicle.

“It’s going to be between £300million and £400million. But it is going. It’s gone. It’s being done as we speak.”

It will be interesting to see if there are any further developments on this from perhaps more concrete sources in the coming weeks.