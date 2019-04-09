Menu

(Photo) Tottenham star Harry Kane helped off after nasty injury sustained in clash with Man City’s Fabian Delph

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had to be helped off the pitch with a nasty-looking injury sustained against Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The England international suffered a knock to his ankle in a challenge with City ace Fabian Delph, and Jermaine Jenas said on commentary it looked like an injury that could end his season.

It’s been a difficult season for Kane with injuries, as he’s already sat out much of this campaign for Tottenham.

The image above certainly makes this look a real worry for Spurs fans, who can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks and that he can be back in action soon.

And here’s a video of the original challenge…

