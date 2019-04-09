(Photo) Tottenham star Harry Kane helped off after nasty injury sustained in clash with Man City’s Fabian Delph

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had to be helped off the pitch with a nasty-looking injury sustained against Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The England international suffered a knock to his ankle in a challenge with City ace Fabian Delph, and Jermaine Jenas said on commentary it looked like an injury that could end his season.

It’s been a difficult season for Kane with injuries, as he’s already sat out much of this campaign for Tottenham.

The image above certainly makes this look a real worry for Spurs fans, who can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks and that he can be back in action soon.

And here’s a video of the original challenge…