Real Madrid handed golden chance to beat Liverpool to €100M forward transfer

Real Madrid have been handed a golden chance to beat Liverpool to the signing of Napoli and Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne, after the player’s signature was offered to the Spanish giants.

According to Don Balon, Insigne has offered his services to Los Blancos, with the Italian winger, who’s set to cost around €100M, keen to seal a move away from Napoli.

This news will not be good for Liverpool to hear, as the Sun have noted previously that the Reds have Insigne down as a target, with Jurgen Klopp’s side keeping an eye on the 28-year-old this term ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

If Real want to sign Insigne, it looks like everything’s in place for the Spanish giants to swoop in and beat Liverpool to the signing of the Italian international if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off.

Real could definitely do with a player like Insigne in their attack, especially given how the club’s forwards have played so far this season.

Stars like Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have failed to up their game following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, something that has contributed to Los Blancos’ worst season in recent memory.

Insigne has shown during his time with Napoli that he’d be a great addition to Real’s attack, with the Italian scoring 76 and assisting 70 in 299 appearances for the Serie A outfit, a good return for a winger.

If Real are serious about rebuilding their squad this summer, signing Insigne’d be a great way to start doing so…