Spanish giants Real Madrid must be extremely confident of signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer, the Spanish giants have already started to house hunt for the Belgian ace.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are so confident of landing Eden Hazard this summer, that they’ve began searching for lavish houses in Madrid’s fancy suburb of Pozuelo.

It’s understood that this is the same area that Madrid superstars David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo used to live in, current star Karim Benezma currently lives in the area.

Hazard will feel right at home immediately if Benzema is only down the road, both men started their careers in France before ascending to stardom.

Chelsea’s hopes of keeping Hazard took a hit last night, the Belgian superstar dazzled against West Ham by scoring a superb solo goal.

Madrid’s hierarchy will no doubt eye Hazard as their main target this summer, having Hazard under the tutelage of footballing icon Zinedine Zidane could put Madrid on the path to success next season.

This will no doubt be the transfer saga that everyone will be keeping an eye on this summer.