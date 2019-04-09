Ross Barkley accidentally wiped out a match steward during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues beat West Ham comfortably on Monday, with a brace from Eden Hazard proving to be difference between the two sides.

Ross Barkley with the tackle of the night ? pic.twitter.com/2rEU4Ws5na — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 8, 2019

One moment in the match did give fans some comic relief, as Barkley accidentally cleaned out a steward after missing a shot during the second half.

It was a funny moment in a match that was vital for the Blues in their race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Maybe try doing it on an opponent next time, Ross!