Video: Chelsea ace Ross Barkley accidentally wipes out steward in Blues’ 2-0 win vs West Ham

Chelsea FC
Ross Barkley accidentally wiped out a match steward during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues beat West Ham comfortably on Monday, with a brace from Eden Hazard proving to be difference between the two sides.

One moment in the match did give fans some comic relief, as Barkley accidentally cleaned out a steward after missing a shot during the second half.

It was a funny moment in a match that was vital for the Blues in their race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Maybe try doing it on an opponent next time, Ross!

