One West Bromwich Albion supporter had an extremely embarrassing moment, that he’ll wish to forget, during Albion’s 3-2 loss to Bristol City this evening.

The Baggies got off to a horrid start against Lee Johnson’s side, they found themselves 3-0 down within just 19 minutes.

You’d think this away trip couldn’t get any worse for the Albion faithful, but this fan will unfortunately have to disagree. The supporter was picked up by Sky Sports’ cameras in the 47th minute, just as he realised he was in quite the predicament.

The fan scurried back down the stairs once he’d realised that nature had already called.

Check out the hilarious clip below:

West Brom fan shits himself live on tv… brown trousers on the right pic.twitter.com/O9Z0jLCJZo — Henry™ (@HenryD1911) April 9, 2019

This fan won’t have very fond memories of Bristol that’s for sure.