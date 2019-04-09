Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was very lucky not to be shown a straight red card for a dangerous and reckless challenge on one of Porto’s players.

In the 84th minute of the match, Salah was beaten to the ball by Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira but the Reds superstar recklessly decided to follow through with his foot into Danilo’s lower leg. The referee did call for a foul but failed to show the Egyptian even a yellow card.

Salah is very fortunate to not be sent off for this, we imagine that Danilo will be in quite some pain over the next few days because of the dangerous challenge.

Check out the incident below:

Salah got away this one btw.. not even a yellow. pic.twitter.com/ydhu6YhSno — ??? (@CFCDon) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Salah has just got away with this clear red card. Didn’t even gone to VAR. Madness! pic.twitter.com/lMoN5helQf — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 9, 2019

Check out some reaction to the star’s reckless challenge:

Straight red for me — Jared Bradley CFC12th (@Jaredandre3) April 9, 2019

Mother of sweet jesus how was that not red ?? I hope the ref is getting a bollicking from his observer as we tweet..if i missed that at my level the ” shame “alone would make me pack it in..shocking — danny corbett (@refsupreme) April 9, 2019

That’s a leg breaker. No doubt whatsoever, if that’s Jonjo Shelvey it’s a red. He’s a lucky boy. I suppose if the ref has already blown for a foul that might be why he hasn’t given it but in my honest opinion I think he should go — Dean Craze (@toonlad9) April 9, 2019

That’s not just reckless, that’s dangerous. — Danny (@Dan_B94) April 9, 2019

That’s a clear red card for crying out loud jiz — JUSTINE SIRE (@Justinesire) April 9, 2019

How did he not even get a card — Phodi (@phodi_michael) April 9, 2019

After their 2-0 win this evening, Liverpool will now switch their attention to their mammoth Premier League encounter against Chelsea on Sunday.