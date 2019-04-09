Menu

Video: Salah blasted for ‘dangerous’ challenge during Liverpool vs Porto

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was very lucky not to be shown a straight red card for a dangerous and reckless challenge on one of Porto’s players.

In the 84th minute of the match, Salah was beaten to the ball by Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira but the Reds superstar recklessly decided to follow through with his foot into Danilo’s lower leg. The referee did call for a foul but failed to show the Egyptian even a yellow card.

Salah is very fortunate to not be sent off for this, we imagine that Danilo will be in quite some pain over the next few days because of the dangerous challenge.

Check out the incident below:

Check out some reaction to the star’s reckless challenge:

After their 2-0 win this evening, Liverpool will now switch their attention to their mammoth Premier League encounter against Chelsea on Sunday.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories danilo pereira Mohamed Salah