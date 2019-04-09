Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho was very lucky to escape punishment from the referee after he appeared to elbow Tottenham star Harry Kane twice.

In the 39th minute of the clash, Fernandinho angered Kane by leaping over his back and elbowing him to the floor as the pair contested in an aerial duel. Fernandinho didn’t stop the battle there though, the Brazilian shocked fans as he elbowed Kane in the back of the head whilst the pair were on the floor.

Pep Guardiola’s anchor man was very fortunate that the referee didn’t see this, he certainly would’ve been given his marching orders.

Check out the incident below:

Check out some reaction to the incident below:

Shoulda been a red card — Nagesh (@nagu1489) April 9, 2019

That’s red card — Abdirizak (@Abdiriz05261839) April 9, 2019

thug — Negativity always wins. (@GIeyberGood) April 9, 2019

Kane was roughed up by City for most of the match and the England captain hobbled off the pitch with an injury early in the second-half.