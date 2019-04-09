Video: Wolves fan sparks brawl after attacking Watford fan

Videos have surfaced of one Wolves fan sparking a brawl with Watford fans after he decided to attack unsuspecting Hornets supporters.

After Wolves and Watford’s thrilling FA Cup Semi-Final, one lone Wanderer sparked a mass brawl after attacking Watford fans.

The man in question can be seen getting in the face of several Hornets supporters, the lone wolf then thrusted what looks like a young fan in the neck before throwing punches towards the youngster and another fan.

The Wolves fan attacked another Hornets fan, who was carrying a Watford flag and sporting the side’s away kit, this supporter clearly wasn’t going to accept this disgusting behaviour and knocked the attacker down to the ground with a crisp one-two combination.

The attacker was then kicked whilst on the floor by a large group of Watford fans, surprisingly the attacker attempted to carry on fighting after he was allowed back to his feet.

Check out the incident below:

One Wolves fan takes on a whole road of Watford fans. Not seen something like this for a while ? pic.twitter.com/k6X9a1tIzR — The Casuals Warehouse (@thecasualshouse) April 8, 2019

Perfect example of a so called Wolves fan with one brain cell. No wonder Watford fans are cautious around that clubs supporters. pic.twitter.com/p3EE963tpx — Watching_Watford (@WatfordWatching) April 8, 2019

According to SunSport, the footage appears to have been taken after the game, they also revealed that five arrests were made by the Metropolitan police at the match – but couldn’t confirm if this attacker was one of them.

It is very disappointing to see that there are fans out there like this, who tarnish their club’s reputation and also spoil what was a glorious day out for others.