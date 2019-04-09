‘You’re too good for Arsenal’ – What Luis Suarez was told by Liverpool teammates to convince him to seal Barcelona transfer

Since moving to Barcelona from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, there haven’t been many better and more successful footballers on the planet than Luis Suarez.

Scoring 175 goals and bagging 94 assists in 240 games for the Blaugrana since his arrival, the Uruguayan forward his managed to etch his name into Barcelona folklore during his short stay with the club.

However, none of this may have been possible without the words of advice from his former teammates Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

As per the Metro, when speaking about the situation surrounding Chelsea and Eden Hazard on Sky Sports, Carragher stated “I think Hazard is too good for Chelsea, right now. He’s that good a player. I think of Luis Suarez when he was at Liverpool.”

Carragher then added “I wanted him to stay, but I knew in my head. This was something I spoke about with Steven Gerrard when he nearly went to Arsenal. We actually said, ‘You’re too good for Arsenal. If you’re going to leave, you have to go to Barcelona.”

Barca fans will probably look at both Gerrard and Carragher in a kinder light after this news, as it seems like the club may very well have failed in their pursuit of the Uruguayan had the two Reds legends not intervened.

We can guarantee Suarez is happy to have listened to Carragher and Gerrard regarding a move to Barcelona over Arsenal, and if he hadn’t, he may not have got his hands on the amount of silverware he has during his stay with the Spanish giants.

In his five seasons with the club, Suarez’s displays have helped the Blaugrana win three La Liga titles, one Champions League title, four Copa Del Reys and a number of other trophies to boot, something that’ll make the club glad they decided to sign him from Liverpool all those years ago…