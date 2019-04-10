Antonio Conte continues to be linked with the Inter job, and it’s been suggested that he will target Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku to replace Mauro Icardi.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge last summer, and as noted by the Daily Mail, has been involved in a legal battle since given he still had a year left on his contract.

SEE MORE: Man Utd or Real Madrid must splash out €100m to land world-class forward this summer

The expectation is that it will be sorted out by the summer, leaving him free to target his return to management as he could return to Italy.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte continues to be linked with a move to Inter, who have failed to kick on from last season under current boss Luciano Spalletti.

After securing a return to the Champions League, the Nerazzurri have crashed out of Europe’s premier competition and the Europa League, while they once again remain in a fight to secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

That could be enough to force the hierarchy to consider a change, and as per the report above, it looks as though Conte is emerging as their ideal candidate.

It’s added that the 49-year-old will get to oversee an exciting rebuild, with Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic tipped to make way, while Steve Bergwijn, Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Duvan Zapata, Ivan Rakitic, Ilkay Gundogan and Christian Eriksen are all specifically named as potential transfer targets.

AS add that Icardi could be axed for around €70m after he was stripped of the captaincy earlier this season, and so that could go towards their spending spree.

Having won a Premier League title and FA Cup in his two-year stint at Chelsea, which followed three Serie A titles during his time at Juventus, Conte could certainly be the right man for the job to take Inter to the next level, should he land the job this summer.