Blow for Man Utd: Key ace ruled out of second leg vs Barcelona

Man Utd will be without Luke Shaw for the return leg against Barcelona next week due to suspension after he picked up a booking on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old was unfortunate to see an own goal awarded against him after just 12 minutes, with Luis Suarez’s header brushing off his shoulder before nestling into the back of the net.

However, things got worse as Shaw was booked in the 19th minute for dragging Lionel Messi back, and given it was his third in the competition this season, he will now be forced to sit out the second leg at the Nou Camp, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s the last thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, as after seeing his side suffer a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, the Norwegian tactician will be desperate to be as close to full strength as possible to try and turn things around.

Instead, he’ll now have to have a slight reshuffle at the back, with the challenge of trying to nullify the threat posed by the likes of Messi and Suarez only getting more difficult.

Man Utd are certainly still in the tie, but a crucial factor in turning things around will be to keep a clean sheet, and having to do so without Shaw’s quality at left-back will certainly make that specific task more difficult.