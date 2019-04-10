Confirmed Barcelona XI vs Man Utd: These fans delighted with key Valverde decision

Barcelona face Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night, and they’ve gone with an unsurprisingly strong XI.

The Catalan giants are chasing a treble this season as they remain in the hunt for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League, but they fell short at this stage in Europe last season and will be desperate to improve on that.

SEE MORE: Video: Samuel Eto’o gives extraordinary interview taking credit for Barcelona’s success over Lionel Messi during Pep Guardiola era

A win over title rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend will have boosted confidence, but they now travel to Old Trafford in midweek hoping to take a positive result back to the Nou Camp next week.

As seen below, coach Ernesto Valverde has named a strong line-up, with his stalwarts all getting the nod as the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all start.

Having rested Messi in recent weeks, the Spanish tactician will hope it has paid off for this clash, with the Argentine talisman looking to add to impressive tallies of 43 goals and 21 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

They’ll face a United side hoping to continue their resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, albeit they have stumbled in recent weeks with defeats to Wolves and Arsenal.

Nevertheless, having seen off Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion last time out, the Red Devils will be confident of taking a positive result with them into the second leg, but naturally, their opposition start the tie as favourites as with Messi in the line-up, it’s arguably always going to be that way.

Judging from the reaction from the Barcelona fans below, the decision from Valverde to start Nelson Semedo at right-back has seemingly gone down particularly well, although it must be said that the rest of the line-up is arguably as expected and there are no surprises.

No 442 and Semedo over Roberto? — Cruz Florero (@CruzFlorero) April 10, 2019

Semedooooooo ? — Irina ? (@IrinaMaylander) April 10, 2019

SEMEDOOOOOO — lexi ? synyster gates. (@seulrensdipity) April 10, 2019

Thank god Semedo’s in for Roberto. — Dawid (@Dawid_Zako) April 10, 2019

SEMEDOOOO — Yash Mane (@YashMane13) April 10, 2019

SEMEDOOOOOOO!??? — Tibor Almasi ??/??/?? (@TibbeLaMaestro) April 10, 2019