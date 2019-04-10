Tottenham ace Harry Kane has revealed he’s “gutted” after he was forced off with a serious looking ankle injury against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the second half of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie in north London, with Spurs going on to secure a 1-0 advantage heading into the second meeting next week.

However, with their Champions League hopes as well as their battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League in mind, the last thing Mauricio Pochettino needed was to see Kane suffer another injury blow.

The 25-year-old has bagged 24 goals in 39 games so far this season, and that’s despite missing seven games with a torn ankle ligament.

Unfortunately for him, he appeared to re-injure that same ankle after a challenge from Fabian Delph, with the City star’s follow through forcing Kane’s ankle to buckle underneath him as he made his way down the tunnel immediately for further treatment.

That raised huge concerns straight away that the England international may well be ruled out for the rest of the season, and although he didn’t offer any sort of timeline on his return, he did tweet a message on Wednesday, as seen below.

Sky Sports add that Kane and Tottenham will have to wait until the swelling on his ankle goes down to undergo further tests and scans to determine the full extent of the problem.

However, judging from his reaction to go back to the dressing room immediately, that would suggest that he’s fully aware it’s a serious knock, one that could have major consequences for Spurs between now and the end of the season.

While they will hope to protect their lead over Man City in the second leg at the Etihad next week, they sit just a point above rivals Arsenal and three above Man Utd in the race for the top four with six games to go, and that’s where his potential absence could be felt most.