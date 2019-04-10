‘I cannot see him not playing for Man United next season’ – Solskjaer confident talismanic superstar will ignore transfer rumours

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Paul Pogba to remain at Old Trafford this summer amid links to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, the Spanish champions are interested in luring the Frenchman to the Camp Nou this summer, having admired him from afar for many years now.

Real Madrid are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old’s situation, especially after he admitted while on international duty that a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu would be a “dream move” – as per BBC Sport.

Pogba is currently preparing with the rest of the United squad for a huge showdown against Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, with the first leg set to take place at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the heavyweight clash, Solskjaer has revealed he is confident Pogba will ignore transfer rumours to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Norwegian coach also praised the talismanic superstar for his match-winning qualities, insisting he is capable of dictating the game against Barca from the middle of the park.

“Paul Pogba is looking forward to tomorrow,” Solskjaer told a press conference on Tuesday, as per The Sun.

“He’s a Man United player. He’s one of our big performers and on a big stage. He knows the game against PSG was not his greatest moment.

“So, he is only focused on playing well against Barcelona and I cannot see him not playing for Man United next season either.

“It’s not about one player, everyone has to perform at their best level and at Paul’s best he can run a game like this, and that’s what you expect from him, that he really puts his stamp on a game like this.

“Paul’s job is to be the creator, and when we win the ball that he drives forward, so I expect him to perform tomorrow.”

Pogba has contributed 14 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for United this season and been one of the standout performers in the team since Solskjaer’s arrival in December.

He is, however, without a goal in his last seven and the Red Devils have suffered a slump in form since his recent dip, with three defeats in their last four outings.

The Champions League is United’s only remaining chance of silverware this term and it could also be their only route into the competition next year, given their current position of sixth in the Premier League table.

Now is the time for Pogba to rise to the occasion and what better way to pledge his future to the club by putting his potential suitors to the sword on Europe’s biggest stage.