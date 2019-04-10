Jose Mourinho drops big hint over desired first job since Man Utd exit

Jose Mourinho has seemingly opened the door to taking his next job in management in Germany after leaving Man Utd in December.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford after an underwhelming and tumultuous stint in charge of the Red Devils.

Having since been busy with punditry work and guest appearances, it seems as though he is prepared to take his time before making what is a crucial decision.

There is no doubt that Mourinho’s reputation took a hit after his time at Man Utd, as after winning three trophies early on in his tenure, he struggled to get them competing for major honours and his preferred style of play undoubtedly raised concerns too.

In turn, in order to restore his name as one of the top managers in world football, he’ll hope that his next job is one that allows him to silence his detractors and add more trophies to his cabinet, and it sounds as though he would certainly be interested in trying another new major European league.

“The Bundesliga provides an exciting competition for me, especially by the teams in mid-table, which are constantly improving and thus create an overall nice competition,” Mourinho told German magazine SPORTbild.

“Full stadiums, great organisation, good tactical approaches in many teams – I think the Bundesliga is really interesting.

“Of course, Bayern is a giant. I assure you honestly that I hope Niko will keep his job because he has worked very hard to reach that level.”

The 56-year-old is expected to return to management this summer, and although he seemingly suggested that he hopes Niko Kovac keeps his job, Bayern are entering a very important period as they prepare for a rebuild to replace key stalwarts.

Although they moved to the top of the Bundesliga recently, they haven’t entirely convinced domestically while they were eliminated from the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

With that in mind, perhaps they will take the opportunity to snap up Mourinho and give him the financial backing necessary to start a new era in Bavaria, with the man himself seemingly keen on the idea of testing himself in the Bundesliga next.