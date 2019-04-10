Menu

‘Lost your class’ – Iker Casillas faces backlash from these Liverpool fans after tweet following Porto defeat

Liverpool FC
Liverpool fans have hit out at Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas after his not-to-subtle dig at refereeing decisions in their Champions League clash.

Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino handed Liverpool a 2-0 lead in their quarter-final tie after the first leg at Anfield on Tuesday night, but the visitors were left feeling aggrieved it seems.

As seen in the tweet below from Casillas, the 37-year-old evidently wanted to make a point of two crucial decisions which went against Porto, with Mohamed Salah’s dangerous tackle going unpunished while Trent Alexander-Arnold escaped a handball appeal.

However, the Spanish legend merely attracted tweets from many Liverpool fans who were less than impressed with his attitude after the game, as they hit out at him and questioned his class.

It remains to be seen if Porto can turn the tie on its head in the return leg next week, but they certainly have it all to do now with Liverpool continuing to compete on two fronts for major honours this season.

It’s only natural that players are left disappointed if big decisions that could change the course of the game aren’t given in their favour, but this isn’t in keeping with Casillas’ character in general, and it doesn’t appear to have gone down too well with those on Merseyside.

That surely wasn’t his intention though, as he must simply be disappointed with the decisions made by the officials rather than hitting out at Liverpool over them.

