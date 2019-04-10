‘Man United and I are not thinking alike’ – Solskjaer could lose key star in summer transfer window

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could soon be on the lookout for a replacement for Ander Herrera, who has admitted he could leave the club.

The Spaniard has been locked in contract negotiations with senior Old Trafford officials for a few months now, with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the season.

So far no agreement has been reached and Solskjaer could end up losing a key superstar when the summer transfer window opens unless there is a major breakthrough in talks over the coming weeks.

Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in signing Herrera on a free transfer later in the year – according to ESPN.

Speaking ahead of United’s crucial Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Barcelona on Wednesday, Herrera has revealed that his future at the club is still very much up in the air.

The 29-year-old told Diario ABC: “It’s true that I only have two months left on my contract and as it is right now Manchester and I are not thinking alike and there is no renewal agreement.

“But my duty is still to continue to listen to United. What it’s clear to me is that I will continue playing for a big team.

“I take care of myself for that reason, I feel well and I want to continue in football for as long as my body allows me to because the day I retire I will begin to regret to have hung up my boots.

“I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I don’t close any doors.”

Herrera has become a fan favourite during his five-year spell in Manchester, due to his tenacious style of play and ability to rise to the occasion in the bigger matches.

Without him, the Red Devils are short of bite in midfield and he would be a difficult man to replace in Solskjaer’s current line up, but supporters may still harbour hopes he will remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

The diminutive star went on to address rumours suggesting that teammate Paul Pogba could be a target for Real Madrid, confessing that the Frenchman would thrive at the Bernabeu before ultimately backing him to stay at Old Trafford.

“Pogba would be a great reinforcement for Madrid and for any team in the universe, but I hope he continues at United,” Herrera added – as per Diario ABC.

“He is a midfielder who has all the qualities. He heads well, can strike with both feet. He is quick, powerful, helps at the defensive end, he can go one-on-one, he provides assists and scores.”