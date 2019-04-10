Man Utd or Real Madrid must splash out €100m to land world-class forward this summer

Man Utd and Real Madrid transfer target Paulo Dybala has reportedly been given a €100m price-tag by Juventus ahead of the summer window.

As noted by The Express, both United and Los Blancos have been paired with a move for the Argentine international, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Dybala has been a fundamental figure for the Bianconeri since joining them in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 176 appearances, while winning three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to replicate his best form this season, managing just 10 goals and six assists in 36 outings, while he hasn’t always been a permanent fixture in Massimiliano Allegri’s starting line-up.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer has arguably had a major impact on his role and influence for the Turin giants, and that could now seemingly pave the way for an exit this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Bianconeri.com, it’s been claimed that Juventus are willing to sell Dybala for €100m this summer, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a price-tag that either Man Utd or Real Madrid are willing to meet.

Given the creative quality and goal threat that he brings to the table along with his technical class and all-round ability in the final third, there’s no doubt that Dybala would strengthen their respective attacking options.

He would certainly add something different to complement the pace and movement that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial bring at Old Trafford, while Isco, Marco Asensio and others have arguably flattered to deceive for Real Madrid and may well need to be replaced.

Time will tell if that valuation puts off the touted interested parties, but United and Madrid are said to be keen on Dybala and now they seemingly know how much it will cost them to prise him away from Juventus this summer.