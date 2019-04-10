The minnows of European football

European Football right now, like society as a whole in this late capitalist world, has never felt like less of a meritocracy.

Sure, the sport has always had been dominated by money. When Middlesbrough broke the world transfer record in February 1905 to prize Alf Commons away from Sunderland for £1,000, one politician in the House of Commons crowed that football was “a new type of white slave trade” and would “create a new breed of mercenary players”. But over 100 years on, football has developed into a whole different type of beast. Across Europe, the sport is now dominated by the few, and simulated by the many.

Since 2005, the Champions League finals have only been contested by clubs from just four different nations. Since 2004, Real Madrid and Barcelona’s duopoly on La Liga has been broken just once. In Belarus, BATE have won the last 13 league titles, Dinamo Zagreb have won 12 of the last 13 titles in Croatia, Olympiakos have won 12 of the last 14 in Greece, Basel 8 of the last 9 in Switzerland, RB Salzburg 9 of the last 12 in Austria, Ludogorets the last 7 in Bulgaria, Juventus the last 7 in Italy, Celtic the last 7 in Scotland, Bayern the last 6 in Germany, PSG 5 of the last 6 in France, Legia 5 of the last 6 in Poland. There’s more too. Even the Europa League, a competition scorned upon by football’s elite, has been dominated by the Spanish and the English who’ve won the last 7 between them.

This is hardly fresh news, though. That’s why we’ve had such constant and seemingly meaningful talk of a European Superleague recently. The market dominators need to find ways to produce more milk from their cow, and a Superleague seems like the ideal way to do so. The Champions League knockout rounds may have produced some truly extraordinary games in recent years, but that’s only whet the appetite for more. “How much money can be made if we see these games every week?”, will be the question pinging around the minds of the continent’s Chief Executives.

Yet despite the talk of a European Superleague, right now, the Champions League’s doors have never been less ajar. At the start of this season, UEFA made it so half of the Champions League’s entrants hail from Spain, England, Germany and Italy, meaning that the champions from the likes of Scotland, Bulgaria and Poland need to make it through four qualification stages to make the Champions League group stages, while the likes of Denmark, Romania, and Croatia have to make it through three.

“At Champions League level, Scottish clubs like Celtic have been left behind,” says Scottish freelance journalist Graham Ruthven. “It’s unrealistic to expect anyone from this country to compete with the elite.”

“Things are changing slightly now, but for a long time in Denmark it’s considered a success if you just qualify, for either the Champions League or Europa League,” says Danish football expert Claus Rondbjerg. “It’s is still seen as a remarkable achievement that Kobenhavn made the Champions League last 16 in 2011.”

“Belgians are quite realistic,” says Kristof Herreur from Belgian newspaper HLN. “Ajax’s recent performances in Europe sometimes make us dream, but we know that our league isn’t among the top in Europe. We like that underdog role, so nobody expects us to do well.”

UEFA, though, for all their criticism, do acknowledge the slide, but what do they do? When so many of the watching public want to see the most exciting football, when the powerful only want to develop more muscle mass, and the shareholders only want to see their bank balance increase; how do you even think about helping the bottom feeders?

“I’d like to see them standing up to the bigger leagues more,” says Polish football writer Christopher Lash.

“Currently they let them bully the whole of European football. It’s obvious that the top leagues are dominant, due to their finances, but I’d like to see UEFA stop pandering to them. In the process they’re weakening the competitions, and if the big sides really want to form a breakaway league, they’ll form one anyway.”

Financial Fair Play (FFP) was devised in 2009 and introduced in 2011 with the purpose of preventing sides from no wagering past their means, but that’s only gone about strengthening the status quo. But then came UEFA President Alexander Ceferin’s brainchild.

Just last year Ceferin said, “I don’t think we can [close] the gap or bring all of the clubs [on the same level], that would be a very naive way of thinking. But there are things we have to change and it’s a subject we’re discussing with our stakeholders. It’s also something I’ve discussed with the European Union, so we’ll see what we can do. But at the very least we’ll be trying to stop the gap from widening so quickly.”

Six months on from those words in December 2018, UEFA announced the birth of Europa League 2, a third European competition that will run concurrently alongside the Champions League and the Europa League. The tournament will begin in 2021 and will, as UEFA put it, “bring more matches for more clubs and more associations.”

But will that really help? Though the Europa League has only been won by Spanish and English teams in recent years, the tournament has seen a heart-warmingly significant sprinkling of clubs from the lesser-fancied nations reach the latter stages of the tournament since the competition was rebranded in 2009.

Whereas the Champions League in that time has only seen teams from the big five nations reach the last four, the Europa League has seen semi-finalists hail from eleven different nations in Turkey, France, Austria, Spain, England, Ukraine, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, and Holland, while we’ve also seen the likes of Romania, Croatia, Scotland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Belgium, and Czech Republic all have participants in the last 16 and beyond. Though the Europa League may be ridiculed in the powerhouse nations, elsewhere it’s often the highlight of the season.

You’d think this success could be attributed to a league’s one team dominance too, but that isn’t always the case. Belgium have seen Anderlecht, Club Brugge, and Genk all make the quarter final in the last four years, while Gent also made the last 16.

“The quality gap between our top-6 teams isn’t that big,” says Terreur. “So you could call that depth. But it also means we have no dominant teams with players who can make the difference in the big European ties, like Ajax do nowadays. We don’t have that amount of talent. Getting in to the second round is mostly the target. All later stages are a bonus.”

Then there’s the Czech Republic, one of the most underrated leagues in Europe. Chelsea’s opponents on Thursday night, Slavia Prague, are the second different Czech side alongside Sparta to have made the last eight in the last four years, while Viktoria Plzen also made the last 16 last year too. With the gap so seemingly big between leagues, you’d think these kinds of performances would be impossible.

“Three clubs have done well in the competition and each one of them was in a different situation with different circumstances,” says Czech football expert Michal Petrak.

“Plze? have built a dynasty under Pavel Vrba, the most successful Czech manager of the last decade. The success of Sparta was a one-off as they have had various problems in recent years trying to build a dominant side they used to be. Slavia is a different story – they have risen from ashes and with a help of massive Chinese investment and some good decisions in appointing their current sporting manager and head coach they are on a verge of building a dynasty themselves.

“Sparta and Slavia have rich owners who can invest in their respective teams, Plze? has made good use of the financial bonuses they have got from their participation in the Champions League. These three clubs are very strong financially in comparison to the rest of the league. There is little chance that any other club would make it that far in the Europa League, see Zlín in 2017/2018 or Jablonec this season.”

This is where Europa League 2 could come in handy. Though the top sides in the smaller nations like Ludogorets, RB Salzburg, and Celtic have been successful in Champions League qualification and Europa League knockout rounds, the lesser sides from the same leagues have stood little chance in progressing.

“In theory, it would send Scottish clubs, at least those below the top two, into the third tier of European competition. In practice, this might actually be a good thing for Scottish clubs as it could see teams like Aberdeen, Hearts, and Hibernian go further in continental competition,” says Ruthven.

In Bulgaria, Ludogorets have dominated the league for nearly a decade, “As far as the traditional heavyweights of CSKA and Levski Sofia’s performances in Europe are concerned, both sets of fans have high expectations to deliver on the international stage, but both have underachieved,” says Bulgarian football writer Metodi Shumanov. “Playing in Europe is such a rare occasion that any opportunity to appear on the international stage, Europa League 2 or something else, will be welcomed by local fans.”

“With less and less chances of actually competing in the Champions League, I think the main focus and the real focus is on the Europa League,” says Romanian football journalist Emanuel Rosu. “Europa League 2 could be a good opportunity for clubs of our level, I think it has the potential to get us excited and to probably help us grow more than watching TV and supporting others does.”

The fear however is that the inception of Europa League 2 will put an end to the minnows’ relative success in the Europa League proper and widen the gap even more giving UEFA ample opportunity to go about populating the top two tiers with even more sides from the big nations. They’ve already done it in the Champions League, despite Ceferin saying he wanted to help the smaller nations of European football.

“The worry comes from the trajectory of the last decade or so,” says Ruthven. “It could be disastrous for Scottish football. There has been a sense of panic about Europa League 2 since its announcement. Where will the line be drawn? The establishment of a third-tier competition could eventually see all Scottish teams end up there.”

Denmark have only had one club make the last 16 since the Europa League since 2010, but the Danish still oppose the change, “Quite simply, we don’t want Europe be divided in A-teams and B-teams,” says Rondbjerg. “We want our players to compete among the best of them, so that the national side also gets the benefit. And that’s speaking for everyone in Denmark.”

“40-50% of the Austrian Bundesliga have generally had the chance to qualify for Europe in recent seasons, so there isn’t generally a thirst for more European football,” says Austrian football analyst Tim Armitage. “Even now, due to some of the bigger club’s inconsistencies, smaller teams have been able to qualify for Europe, so I’m not sure the Europa League 2 would change all that much in Austria.”

“Most people see it as a negative thing here as Polish clubs are being sidelined from not just the Champions league but also the Europa League,” says Lash. “I also don’t like that element of it, however if the new competition is run properly, I think it’ll be worthwhile.”

And that’s the crux. Whereas, from the outside, Europa League 2 might be seen as the ultimate saviour, it’s hard to trust in UEFA doing the right thing after failing the minnows of European football time after time. So, what else do you do?

“Sort out the qualification process,” says Ruthven. “Far too much power is handed to the big leagues, with England, Germany, Italy and Spain all granted four guaranteed places. This means clubs like Celtic, still one of the biggest in the sport, face four rounds of qualifiers. The power balance is weighted too far in favour of the elite. Re-address that and many of the issues will disappear.”

“Another idea might be to organise smaller, geo-restricted tournaments to give more ‘ordinary’ clubs something meaningful to play for,” says Shumanov. “But unfortunately, here on the Balkan Peninsula, that format could lead to various troubles given the complex historical background countries in the area share between them.”

“If it was up to me, I’d have continued with the current Europa League competition on its own, says Armitage. “But potentially given smaller leagues more qualification positions and added one or two more qualification rounds. Almost akin to the FA Cup, where Sunday League teams will be playing FA Cup qualifying games months before the FA Cup first round.”

“The seedings and everything else is designed to weed out the smaller teams, UEFA doesn’t want them there,” says Swiss football expert Craig King. “The only solution I can think of that would make it more interesting is to completely abolish the seedings system. If you end up with a group consisting of PSG, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus then so be it, that is the luck of the draw. Having seeds is counter-productive, the 4th seed rarely ever qualifies but if they weren’t seeded and reached the latter stages twice in a row, suddenly they have a bit more money to continue to progress.”

“Call me old-fashioned, but I always liked unseeded competitions,” says Terreur. “Even if the playing field is not even, I always enjoyed play-off battles between a minor team and a European top club. Like Liverpool – Standard in 2008. But that’s utopia nowadays.

“It’s like with the tech giants and the high street shopping streets. All are dominated by a few brands who take all the money and become stronger and stronger, bigger and bigger. But what fans of a closed competition forget: the joy of the once in a lifetime meeting between a small club and a top club. That experience Gent fans had at Wembley, Anderlecht fans at Old Trafford…Money can’t buy that.”

It’s true, money can’t buy that type of experience, but the powers at be seem to be doing a good job of making them less common. Slavia’s run this season has shown that the David’s can match up against the Goliaths, and that they deserve to share the same field. But for how much longer will they?

For all the good intentions behind Europa League 2, it feels like yet another way of brushing the minnows into the shadows, away from the spotlight. Afterall, late capitalism only works one way. Whether it’s because of Europa League 2, or something else. The minnows will be pushed out sooner or later.