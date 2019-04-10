Manchester United defender Chris Smalling certainly wasn’t mincing his words when he said he’d relish the chance to face Lionel Messi, Smalling left Messi bloody after this challenge.

In the 28th minute of tonight’s clash, Smalling came straight through the back of Messi when the Argentinian star was attempting to control a ball that was coming down from the air.

It’s extremely surprising to see that the referee didn’t award a foul for this challenge, Smalling looks as though he’s paying no attention on the ball and his main focus was just to clatter Messi.

Will Smalling regret doing this to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner?

Check out Smalling’s challenge on the superstar below:

The tie is certainly beginning to heat up, reckless challenges are flying in all over the pitch. Fans wouldn’t have expected the clash to be this heated.