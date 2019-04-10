An Ajax fan hurled a plastic cup at Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he ran to the corner to celebrate his opener for Juventus this evening.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring for the ‘Old Lady’ right on the brink of halftime, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward’s spectacular diving header was his 125th goal in the Champions League.

Check the goal out here.

This wasn’t even the only cup that was thrown towards the Portuguese icon, a second pint cup was hurled his way but this failed to strike the attacker clearly and it fell into the group of Juventus players that were celebrating the sensational goal.

According to The Sun, the second cup was thrown by a young pitch invader who had to be hauled off the pitch by stewards.

Check out the incident below:

Ajax fan throwing a plastic cup at Ronaldo during his celebration ? pic.twitter.com/YXDoTKEYlJ — Itsdaijon (@DaijonGordon) April 10, 2019

Il a commencé son sprint depuis le centre de terrain pic.twitter.com/sFNG2tWgiz — You Mer (@ucef79) April 10, 2019

Take a look at the second cup that was launched towards Ronaldo:

This behaviour will only motivate CR7 even more for the second-leg of the clash, not a wise move from these Ajax fans.