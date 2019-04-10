Menu

Video: Plastic cup thrown at Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrates goal for Juventus vs Ajax

Ajax
Posted by

An Ajax fan hurled a plastic cup at Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he ran to the corner to celebrate his opener for Juventus this evening.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring for the ‘Old Lady’ right on the brink of halftime, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward’s spectacular diving header was his 125th goal in the Champions League.

Check the goal out here.

This wasn’t even the only cup that was thrown towards the Portuguese icon, a second pint cup was hurled his way but this failed to strike the attacker clearly and it fell into the group of Juventus players that were celebrating the sensational goal.

According to The Sun, the second cup was thrown by a young pitch invader who had to be hauled off the pitch by stewards.

Check out the incident below:

Take a look at the second cup that was launched towards Ronaldo:

Cup-thrown-at-Ronaldo-whilst-he-celebrates-goal-for-Juventus-vs-Ajax

This behaviour will only motivate CR7 even more for the second-leg of the clash, not a wise move from these Ajax fans.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo