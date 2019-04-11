Man Utd could reportedly be dealt a real blow this summer as it’s been suggested that Paul Pogba wants to leave, and is keen on a switch to Real Madrid.

Things started brightly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he was appointed as interim boss in December, with United rattling off eight consecutive wins to start his tenure.

That continued at the start of the year as they dragged themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while keeping their hopes of winning the FA Cup or Champions League alive.

However, they’ve certainly stumbled in recent weeks, losing four of their last five games across all competitions, and that in turn could now raise concern and question marks over the decision to appoint Solskjaer as permanent boss last month.

As noted by AS, via Le Parisien, there is a surprise issue reportedly developing at Old Trafford though, as it’s been suggested that not only does Pogba want to leave Man Utd, but it’s said that the Frenchman’s relationship with Solskjaer ‘is slowing fading’ and has ‘deteriorated’.

The 26-year-old has looked reinvigorated since the Norwegian tactician arrived in Manchester, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 16 Premier League outings.

His influence has undoubtedly waned in more recent weeks though as Pogba has gone without a goal or an assist in the league in his last four games, and so that would suggest that there are problems with consistency and maintaining his best form.

Still, it’s questionable as to whether there really are issues between him and Solskjaer on a personal level, as it’s suggested that it’s more to do so with United’s ongoing failings and Pogba’s ambitions moving forward.

It promises to be a big summer for the Red Devils if they choose to back Solskjaer in the transfer market, but now it seems as though they will be concerned with whether or not they can build around Pogba or be forced to consider replacements.

As seen in the clip below after the clash with Barcelona on Wednesday night in the Champions League, the World Cup winner refused to answer any questions relating to his future.