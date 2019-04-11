Chelsea certainly looked as though they weren’t at the races in the first-half of their Europa League clash against Slavia Prague, the Blues have been extremely disappointing so far.

With all respect to Czech Republic side Slavia Prague, the Blues – even with a heavily rotated team – shouldn’t be having this much trouble. The west London have failed to register a shot on target in the first-half and haven’t even managed to get themselves a corner.

Slavia Prague definitely looked like the better side before the referee blew his whistle for halftime, the Czech Republic side have looked comfortable in all areas of the pitch, whereas Chelsea look really lacklustre and you can tell that the players out on the pitch tonight aren’t playing with confidence.

The Blues have lacked chemistry and have given the ball away cheaply on too many occasions, because the players aren’t on the same wavelength as each other.

Chelsea’s best chance came with Willian’s strike that rattled against the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Check out some reaction to the first-half below:

Embarrassing — Ammie (@_AAmmie) April 11, 2019

Alonso is rubbish — The CHOsen One (@HudsonOdo1) April 11, 2019

We are playing like toddlers

Also huge respect for Slavia .Such positive aggression — TS (@Trip1fan) April 11, 2019

Half-Time Thoughts: – Utter borefest besides Willian hitting the bar.

– Starting line-up shows how much needs to change in terms of player personnel.

– Hopefully it improves in the second-half.

– Wake me up please Chelsea. — ForeverBlue?? ????????? (@sazio1984) April 11, 2019

Shambolic, unacceptably half — Certified (@Haywizze) April 11, 2019

Worst performance ever. This team is hot garbage. — Sul6an (@Sul6aaaaaaan) April 11, 2019

Well that was awful — Damola #SarriIn (@snash883) April 11, 2019

What was that… — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) April 11, 2019

Worst first half in a long, long time. Getting outplayed by Slavia Prague and uncapable of playing any simple passes, dreadful. — ?? (@nglkan7e) April 11, 2019

What will chelsea be like with hazard? Rewind 45 mins and watch again — Hashim CFC (@CFCHash) April 11, 2019

The “Quality” in our Team right now really is upsetting ? Without Hazard on the field… We have 0 spark Definition of a 1 Man Club#SLACHE #CFC #Chelsea #ChelseaFC #UEL — Chelsea FC Hub ? (@ChelseaFC_Hub) April 11, 2019

Alonso ?????????????????????? pls stop playing football — Fred (@fredworresGH) April 11, 2019

Someone should slap Alonso for me . He’s sleeping on the pitch . — Kobby Richie (@NanaAlvin2) April 11, 2019

Plz god give alonso 2 new legs — Mainak Kar (@MainakKar14) April 11, 2019

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be licking their lips ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash after seeing tonight’s showing, the Blues need to be much stronger in the opening period of matches, otherwise high-quality opposition like Liverpool will tear them apart.