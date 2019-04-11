Menu

‘He’s sleeping on the pitch’ – These Chelsea fans blast star and slam team’s ‘shambolic’ first-half performance vs Slavia Prague

Chelsea certainly looked as though they weren’t at the races in the first-half of their Europa League clash against Slavia Prague, the Blues have been extremely disappointing so far.

With all respect to Czech Republic side Slavia Prague, the Blues – even with a heavily rotated team – shouldn’t be having this much trouble. The west London have failed to register a shot on target in the first-half and haven’t even managed to get themselves a corner.

Slavia Prague definitely looked like the better side before the referee blew his whistle for halftime, the Czech Republic side have looked comfortable in all areas of the pitch, whereas Chelsea look really lacklustre and you can tell that the players out on the pitch tonight aren’t playing with confidence.

The Blues have lacked chemistry and have given the ball away cheaply on too many occasions, because the players aren’t on the same wavelength as each other.

Chelsea’s best chance came with Willian’s strike that rattled against the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Check out some reaction to the first-half below:

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be licking their lips ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash after seeing tonight’s showing, the Blues need to be much stronger in the opening period of matches, otherwise high-quality opposition like Liverpool will tear them apart.

