Both Liverpool and Chelsea have released statements, condemning the ‘vile’, racist chants by some Chelsea fans towards Reds star Mo Salah, a video of the chant surfaced earlier today.

Some of Chelsea’s fans who travelled to support their club against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic tonight, were filmed chanting “Salah is a bomber”, the disgusting behaviour from these individuals has sparked uproar across the football world.

Take a look at the video here.

A strong-worded statement by Liverpool described the incident as ‘vile, dangerous and disturbing’. The statement also highlighted that “this behaviour needs to be called out for what it is – unadulterated bigotry.”

Chelsea revealed in their statement that they would take “the strongest action possible” towards fans involved in the incident, the Blues later stated that “Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won’t tolerate them in their club”.

Chelsea’s away security team acted swiftly to ensure that three of the six fans involved in the incident weren’t allowed into the stadium for tonight’s match:

Three of the six fans have been identified and turned away from watching Chelsea. https://t.co/yRDIRDvjg3 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 11, 2019

Check out Liverpool’s statement in full below:

This is Chelsea’s statement in relation to the incident:

Chelsea issue strong statement on the Salah chant video mid-match ….. pic.twitter.com/EVXB1uOHIZ — Andy Saunders (@mrasaunders) April 11, 2019

There’s no doubt that the build-up to Sunday afternoon’s meeting between the two sides will now be centred around this incident, it’s completely and utterly disgusting to see vile, racist behaviour in 2019.

This is the latest in a string of racist incidents involving Chelsea supporters this season. The club must enforce stricter punishment to fans and should focus on finding ways to prevent this kind of behaviour at there matches in the future.

Something needs to change in football, as these despicable acts of racism have been happening more often recently.