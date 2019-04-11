Manchester United star subtly indicates his next destination amid ongoing transfer speculation

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia liked a post on Twitter suggesting he will complete a transfer to DC United this summer.

The 33-year-old right back has only featured in five Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season, despite being the club’s captain.

The Ecuadorian has fallen way down the pecking order in the current squad behind the likes of Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot, with his current contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in Valencia, amid ongoing transfer speculation which has been swirling since the turn of the year.

However, it appears the United star has already made up his mind where he’ll be going, subtly indicating on social media that his next destination will be in the MLS with DC United.

As you can see below, Valencia liked a tweet which showed a video of him linking up with Wayne Rooney to score a goal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United (@ManUtd) RB Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) liking a tweet about him potentially making a 2 year move to #DCU ?? pic.twitter.com/f8fhYcuVTn — DMV Soccer (@DMVSoccer96) April 8, 2019

The caption on the post read: “At the special request of one of them, Manchester United’s scoring pair would return together in the US capital.

“Two-year contract with DC United is close.”

Rooney joined DC United last summer and he has since managed to score 16 goals for the club in 26 appearances, emerging as one of the best performers in the MLS.

Valencia could do similarly well in the States given his experience at the highest level and at this stage of the career, it may be the best place for him to play regular football week in week out.

His time at Old Trafford is drawing to a close and moving to another top Premier League club would be more of a risk, given the possibility he could end up in the same position he has been in this year.

After winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups and one Europa League with the Red Devils, it is finally time for Valencia to move on, with his place in the club’s history and the heart’s of supporters long since confirmed.