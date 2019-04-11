Roma reportedly want Maurizio Sarri to take charge ahead of next season, and it’s suggested that the Italian tactician is keen on the job.

The former Napoli boss has been on the ropes this season, with the Independent noting in February that he risked the sack amid disappointing results and question marks being raised over his ability to successfully implement his preferred style of play.

After years of more pragmatic football which led to success, Sarri has built a reputation of playing a more expansive and attacking style of play, but the transition hasn’t been easy.

Speculation over his future has seemingly gone quiet in recent weeks with Chelsea winning four of their last five games, keeping themselves in contention in the Europa League while moving up to third in the Premier League table in the scrap for a top-four finish.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via vocegiallorossi.it, it’s claimed that Roma are continuing their pursuit of the Italian boss and he has expressed an openness to taking the job by suggesting so to the club’s advisor, Franco Baldini.

It remains to be seen how simple it would be for Sarri to walk away from his job at Stamford Bridge if he chooses to do so, but Roma will arguably welcome the appointment with open arms considering their struggles this season.

Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked earlier in the campaign and results haven’t picked up under Claudio Ranieri on a consistent basis since his return to the Italian capital, and so a long-term appointment will be needed in the summer.

Time will tell whether or not Sarri’s the man to take up the post, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds as though the two parties are eager to seal a deal ahead of next season.