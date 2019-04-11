The teams are in for the first-leg of Chelsea’s Europa League Quarter-Final against Czech Republican side Slavia Prague, Sarri has decided to rotate his squad given the Blues’ busy schedule.

With all respect to Slavia, the Blues will be hoping to put this tie to bed tonight – even Chelsea’s rotated team should have far too much firepower for the Prague side.

Chelsea looked much more in control than they have since the turn of the year, against West Ham on Monday evening.

The Blues should be looking for a comfortable win tonight that will give them momentum heading into Sunday afternoon’s crucial clash against Liverpool.

Sarri made wholesale changes for tonight’s clash, the Italian made seven changes in total.

Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso come in for David Luiz and Emerson at the back, this is a good decision as Luiz and Emerson will need their legs to be 100% on Sunday, if they are to have any chance of keeping up with Liverpool’s frightening attacking trio.

In midfield, Sarri’s on-field general Jorginho is the only player to maintain his place in the side following the win against West Ham. Ross Barkley and Real Madrid loanee Mateo Kovacic come into the eleven for N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea’s front three has been completely changed; Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro come into the side – giving Eden Hazard, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gonzalo Higuain to rest up before Sunday’s mammoth clash.

Should things not go to plan, Sarri can still call on some of his stars off the bench.

Check out the Blues lineup below:

Your Chelsea team to take on Slavia Prague… ?#SLACHE pic.twitter.com/7DBLZzyAiW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 11, 2019

Here’s some reaction to Sarri’s team selection, overall fans were delighted to see that the Blues’ main stars were rested ahead of Sunday’s clash against Liverpool:

If this means RLC and CHO are rested for Liverpool I’m fine — EnglishNibba??????? (@EnglishNibba) April 11, 2019

Happy with that team, should be strong enough to get a result and hopefully means CHO, RLC, Hazard and Emerson start Sunday! — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) April 11, 2019

No complaints about the line up, fully expected this 11 to be honest, saving CHO for Sunday ?? Come on Chelsea !! ??? — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) April 11, 2019

That should be enough to see us to a comfortable victory #comeonchelsea #KTBFFH — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) April 11, 2019

I’d have rested Dave and played Zappa, but other than that it’s a good line up with Sunday in mind. — Luke Clapham (@LukeClapham84) April 11, 2019

Why not start caballero and zappacosta ….azpi needs rest — musyoka dennis (@musyokadennis3) April 11, 2019

I think Jorginho needs rest now. Too much of everything is bad — Chelsea Fc News (@baller_pulisic) April 11, 2019

The clash against Liverpool is massive, although the Reds will be favourites, the Blues can’t afford to lose as their top four rivals have a game in hand over them. Should Chelsea fall to defeat this weekend and Arsenal be triumphant, the Gunners will move into fourth place.

At this stage of the season, being the hunters rather than the hunted is just too much of a gamble – after all a spot in next season’s Champions League is on the line.