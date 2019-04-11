Menu

‘Perfect lineup’ – These Chelsea fans react to Sarri’s team for Europa League clash against Slavia Prague

The teams are in for the first-leg of Chelsea’s Europa League Quarter-Final against Czech Republican side Slavia Prague, Sarri has decided to rotate his squad given the Blues’ busy schedule.

With all respect to Slavia, the Blues will be hoping to put this tie to bed tonight – even Chelsea’s rotated team should have far too much firepower for the Prague side.

Chelsea looked much more in control than they have since the turn of the year, against West Ham on Monday evening.

The Blues should be looking for a comfortable win tonight that will give them momentum heading into Sunday afternoon’s crucial clash against Liverpool.

Sarri made wholesale changes for tonight’s clash, the Italian made seven changes in total.

Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso come in for David Luiz and Emerson at the back, this is a good decision as Luiz and Emerson will need their legs to be 100% on Sunday, if they are to have any chance of keeping up with Liverpool’s frightening attacking trio.

In midfield, Sarri’s on-field general Jorginho is the only player to maintain his place in the side following the win against West Ham. Ross Barkley and Real Madrid loanee Mateo Kovacic come into the eleven for N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea’s front three has been completely changed; Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro come into the side – giving Eden Hazard, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gonzalo Higuain to rest up before Sunday’s mammoth clash.

Should things not go to plan, Sarri can still call on some of his stars off the bench.

Check out the Blues lineup below:

Here’s some reaction to Sarri’s team selection, overall fans were delighted to see that the Blues’ main stars were rested ahead of Sunday’s clash against Liverpool:

The clash against Liverpool is massive, although the Reds will be favourites, the Blues can’t afford to lose as their top four rivals have a game in hand over them. Should Chelsea fall to defeat this weekend and Arsenal be triumphant, the Gunners will move into fourth place.

At this stage of the season, being the hunters rather than the hunted is just too much of a gamble – after all a spot in next season’s Champions League is on the line.

