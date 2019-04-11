PL boss shuts down rumour of Man Utd raid for midfield ace in deal worth less than £30m

Everton boss Marco Silva has revealed he has “no concerns” about rumours linking Man Utd with launching a raid for Idrissa Gueye this summer.

The Red Devils could be in the market for a new midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have a void to fill in that department with Ander Herrera linked with an exit when his contract expires, as noted by BBC Sport.

According to the Evening Standard, that led them to considering a swoop for Gueye, with the report suggesting that the combative ace could be available for less than £30m.

The 29-year-old would certainly be a sensible addition to replace what Herrera offers the team, with his energetic and tenacious displays making him a stand-out figure for the Toffees.

However, unsurprisingly Silva doesn’t appear to be prepared to even entertain transfer rumours as he addressed the speculation on Thursday.

“It’s new to me. No concerns about that,” he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. “All the speculation is in the media and will come in the next few days or weeks. It’s something natural. I’m not here to answer about the possible rumours.”

On one hand, those comments could be interpreted as being quite coy, as Silva hasn’t really dismissed or confirmed the reports.

However, the specific comment about having no concerns about the rumours would suggest that he doesn’t expect Gueye to move on this summer, and so Man Utd may well have to look elsewhere should they require another midfield reinforcement.

If Herrera departs, that would leave Solskjaer with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay as his only real options in that department, which is arguably nowhere near enough for a club looking to compete for major honours on multiple fronts.